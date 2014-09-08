RIGA Two Lithuanian energy companies have made a joint non-binding bid to buy a 47.2 percent stake in Latvian gas utility Latvijas Gaze (GZE1R.RI) from Germany's E.ON AG (EONGn.DE), Lithuania's ambassador said on Latvian TV.

The move reflects a decision by E.ON to exit the Baltic states, triggered by EU-driven gas market reforms aimed at separating the ownership of gas supply and transportation. Its stake in Latvijas Gaze is worth around 175 million euros ($226.6 million) at current market prices, according to Reuters calculations.

Germany's top utility has already sold its holdings in the gas utilities of neighboring Lithuania and Estonia, and is negotiating the sale of its stake in Finnish utility Gasum.

Latvijas Gaze, owned 34 percent by Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) and 16 percent by gas trader Itera Latvija, imports gas from Russia and operates a gas storage facility called Incukalns, one of the biggest in Europe.

"I can confirm that two Lithuanian companies did submit a proposal," Lithuania's ambassador to Latvia Ricardas Degutis told a news program of TV3 television on Sunday, identifying the companies as Lietuvos Energija and EPSO-G, both state-owned.

Latvia's government has already said it will submit a non-binding offer to buy the stake in Latvijas Gaze.

"In Latvia you have a very serious asset, which is a regional asset, Incukalns storage," Degutis told the program. "All the discussions are about how we could use these assets to create our common gas market."

In line with that objective, Lietuvos Energija and EPSO-G bought shares in Lithuanian gas utility Lietuvos Dujos LDJ1L.VL and gas transportation company Amber Grid (AMG1L.VL) from E.ON in May.

Lietuvos Energija, the biggest power producer in Lithuania, also plans to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2015, and could be interested in storing some LNG at Inculkalns, which can hold a total of 2.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas.

The three Baltic states consume about a total of 5 bcm per year.

Both Degutis and EPSO-G Chief Executive Virgilijus Poderys declined comment on the bid. Lietuvos Energija was not immediately available for comment.

(Additional reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius Editing by Nerijus Adomaitis and David Holmes)