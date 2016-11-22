Belgian industrial equipment supplier TVH Group NV on Tuesday proposed to buy Lavendon Group Plc (LVD.L), a British aerial work platform rental firm, in a potential deal worth 348 million pounds ($434.2 million).

The 205 pence-per-share offer implies a premium of 47.5 percent to Lavendon stock's close on Monday.

Lavendon said separately that it was unable to proceed with a recommended offer, citing concerns over execution risk and potential disruption to its business. Lavendon said it had received an unsolicited approach from TVH after its half-year results in August.

"The Lavendon Board advises shareholders to take no action at this stage," the British company said.

(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)