Drilling and construction services provider Layne Christensen (LAYN.O) posted a loss, hurt by project delays and charges from its investigations into improper payments to third parties interacting with government officials in Africa.

The company said it could be liable for fines and penalties as part of any settlement, but did not estimate the amount.

Last month, the company said an ongoing internal probe has found documents and information suggesting that improper payments were made to agents and other third parties in certain countries in Africa.

Net loss was $88.5 million, or $4.55 a share, compared with a net income of $8.8 million, or 45 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 1.5 percent to $275.8 million.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 20 cents a share.

Selling, general and administrative costs rose 14 percent.

Layne Christensen shares closed at $20.44 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)