Investment Bank Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) reported quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates as revenue from its advisory business rose 19 percent.

Lazard reported a net loss of $5.3 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $4.8 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 61 cents per share. Operating revenue rose 22 percent to $574 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 33 cents per share, on revenue of $477.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lazard shares were up 3.6 percent at $38 before the bell.

"The implementation of cost saving initiatives we announced in October is on track," Chief Financial Officer Matthieu Bucaille said in a statement.

The company said last quarter that it would initiate a $125 million cost-cutting plan, mainly through staff reductions. Lazard expects to save about $85 million from compensation expenses and about $40 million from non-compensation expenses.

Lazard has had a harder time than some of its bigger Wall Street rivals in cutting compensation expenses, partly because of contractual obligations but also because it has historically paid a bigger portion of revenue to its investment bankers.

Lazard's ratio of compensation to revenue - a closely watched metric on Wall Street, where bonuses and benefits dominate expenses - fell slightly on an adjusted basis to 61.8 percent of revenue from 62 percent a year earlier.

Operating revenue from its financial advisory business rose 19 percent to $309 million.

Rival Evercore Partners Inc (EVR.N) last month also reported robust results due to an uptick in M&A activity in the final quarter of the year.

Shares of Lazard, which has a market value of about $4.6 billion, closed at $36.68 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

