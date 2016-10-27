Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as strength in its financial advisory unit edged up slightly from the year-ago period.

The firm reported strength from its restructuring business, which nearly doubled from a year ago to $51.27 million. This helped Lazard report a 3.8 percent rise in financial advisory revenue.

Distressed debt and bankruptcy restructuring deals around the world jumped 67 percent to $168.4 billion during the first nine months of 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data.

However, Lazard's revenue from advising on mergers and acquisitions fell 2.2 percent to $281.65 million in the quarter.

The value of announced deals worldwide fell 27 percent in the third quarter as apprehension among corporate executives about overpaying prevented a repeat of last year's deal-making frenzy.

Lazard's asset management revenue rose 1.3 percent to $265.1 million.

Net income attributable to Lazard was $112.5 million, or 85 cents per share, in the latest quarter, compared with $398.5 million, or $2.99 per share, a year earlier.

Last year's third quarter included a hefty $420.8 million tax benefit. [nBW2YQBXQA]

Analyst on average were expecting adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lazard's revenue rose 6.1 percent in the quarter.

The company's shares rose 1.3 percent to $37.24 at mid-afternoon.

Earlier this month, Lazard said it had acquired the remaining 50 percent of its financial advisory business in Latin America outside Brazil and Mexico.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)