NEW YORK LBP Manufacturing Inc, a supplier of packaging to coffee chains including Starbucks (SBUX.O) and Dunkin' Donuts (DNKN.O), will soon sell filters for single-serve coffee, another move in the expected onslaught of competition for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc GMCR.O.

Matt Cook, president of the privately held company, said the product, called the UpShot, will launch in the northern hemisphere autumn.

He said LBP has "some significant partnerships," but declined to identify by name the brands that will use LBP's technology, saying it was premature.

The UpShot is made of recyclable plastic and may be tailored to the needs of customers, which could range from private label manufacturers of single-serve coffee cups to other coffee brands not yet selling single-serve portions.

LBP's product is compatible with Keurig brewers, but also with other machines. Cook said this is part of a trend away from proprietary systems -- like Nestle's NESN.VX Nespresso and Kraft's KFT.O Tassimo -- toward open standards.

"Our focus has been to empower the roasters to make their own product versus aligning with a specific technology that limits the accessibility and consumer selection," Cook said.

He said LBP was confident its UpShot technology did not infringe any patents.

The U.S. market for single-serve coffee is dominated by Green Mountain and its Keurig system, but the expiration this month of certain patents related to the design of its "K-Cups" has opened the door to a host of lower-cost competitors.

LBP is not getting into the coffee roasting business, and as such will not compete directly with Green Mountain. But it will help coffee roasters compete by keeping their costs down.

"Most of the companies we're talking with are very concerned about profitability in single-serve," Cook said. "Roasters are having a hard time controlling their costs because either they have to outsource it or because there are licensing fees."

In addition to offering its own brands, market leader Green Mountain licenses brands like Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts.

But the anticipated entry of unlicensed competitors - such as those that might work with LBP - is factored into Green Mountain's forecasts, which call for sales to slow over the long term to annual growth in the range of 15 to 20 percent, down from an expected rate of 43 to 45 percent for fiscal 2012.

Green Mountain contends that its broad product range, and new higher-end Vue system, will continue to drive sales despite so many new entrants to the market.

TreeHouse Foods (THS.N), which manufactures foods and drinks that retailers brand as their own, said separately on Wednesday that it was on track to enter the private label single-serve coffee market in the fourth quarter.

Supermarket operator Supervalu (SVU.N) said on Tuesday that it would launch this month its own brand of coffee in single-serve portions, following similar moves from rivals Kroger (KR.N) and Safeway SWY.N.

(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Eric Meijer)