LONDON Low Carbon Accelerator Ltd, a UK-listed low-carbon investment company, said it would make no new investments after its net asset value dropped by over 50 percent last year due to a challenging global economy.

Its adjusted net asset value dropped by 53 percent in the 12 months ended November 30 to 24 million pounds ($38 million), or 28.2 pence per share, from 52 million pounds or 60.3 pence per share a year earlier, the firm said this week.

Its shares, listed on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market, were trading at 6.6 pence on Tuesday, down from 36 pence a year ago.

"The low carbon sector has not been immune to the impact of the wider testing economic backdrop as bank finance has been scarce and corporations have been preserving cash for core activities," LCA said.

"The board is extremely disappointed with the material loss in shareholder value over the period," said Chairman Andrew Affleck.

A plan will be put to shareholders at an annual general meeting on April 11.

LCA had a stake in wind turbine company Proven Energy but suffered when the Scottish firm went into receivership last year.

LCA has also had to write down investments in turbine maker Vykson, photovoltaic developer QuantaSol and anaerobic digestion technology supplier Eco-Solids International.

Low-Carbon Accelerator's portfolio companies include U.S.-based renewable energy credit company Sterling Planet, smart grid provider RLtec, efficient lighting company Lumenergi and renewable energy project developer Vigor. ($1 = 0.6332 British pounds)

