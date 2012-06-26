Employees inspect and sort solar panels into different quality categories at an LDK Solar company workshop in Hefei, Anhui province in this November 10, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

China-based solar equipment manufacturer LDK Solar Co Ltd LDK.N posted a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and forecast weak second-quarter sales, sending shares down nearly 9 percent to below $2 on Tuesday.

Solar analysts believe LDK's weak cash position and tough environment for solar makers could hurt its ability to tap debt markets, making its future uncertain and possibly dampening investor interest in China's solar sector, which holds more than 60 percent of the global solar market.

"If LDK goes bankrupt, it will indicate significant bankruptcy risks for other Chinese solar companies and could significantly shake investors' confidence in Chinese solar companies," Gordon Johnson, analyst with Axiom Capital Management, said in a note to investors.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

LDK, which makes polysilicon, solar wafers, cells and modules, also reported weaker-than-forecast first-quarter sales on Tuesday and said it was working to cut costs and refinance some of its short-term debt into longer-term facilities.

LDK's short-term debt and near-term payments for its long-term debt rose to $2.25 billion at the end of the first quarter from $2.1 billion at the end of 2011.

Chief Financial Officer Jack Lai said the company expected to issue new long-term debt, which currently totals about $890 million, in order to reduce its shorter-term facilities.

Solar equipment manufacturers have struggled to reduce production costs as prices for panels that convert sunlight into electricity have plummeted by more than half in the past year on a supply glut.

That has forced several companies in China, Europe and the United States to shutter operations, and many more are expected to merge or shut down as the fledgling industry undergoes a shakeout.

A new study from consultancy GTM Research showed global panel production capacity stood at 59 gigawatts, nearly double the 30 gigawatts of likely demand this year.

That study also predicted that about 21 gigawatts of current production would be shut down by 2015 as panel prices continued to drop.

LOSS EXCEEDS FORECASTS

The company posted a first-quarter net loss of $135.8 million, or $1.46 per American depository share (ADS), versus a net profit of $135.4 million, or 95 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Net sales plunged 74 percent to $200 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of $1.14 per ADS on revenue of $225.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Panel prices fell about 15 percent in the first quarter, and prices for polysilicon, the key material in most panels, fell below $25 per kilogram.

LDK posted a gross margin of negative 66 percent "due to serious price erosion, which was steeper than expected," Lai told a conference call.

It forecast sales for the second quarter between $220 million and $270 million, well below analysts' forecasts of average estimate of $370.4 million.

Still, LDK said full-year revenue would be between $1.5 billion and $2.0 billion, a forecast that would mean second-half sales would more than double from the level in the first half.

LDK said its polysilicon production costs were about $40 a kilo in the first quarter, far higher than the current spot market price, and will remain near that level until the end of the year when it expects to implement cost reductions.

The company, which competes against the likes of First Solar Inc (FSLR.O), Trina Solar Ltd (TSL.N), Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (YGE.N) and Renesola Ltd (SOL.N), has cut about 5,000 jobs this year.

Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of $283 million, fell as much as 8.9 percent on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.9 percent at $1.86 in early afternoon, off an earlier low at $1.84.

That bought the stock's year-to-date decline to around 56 percent.

