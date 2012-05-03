Toy maker LeapFrog Enterprises Inc LF.N posted strong quarterly results, helped by an earlier Easter and strong demand for its LeapPad learning tablet, sending its shares up 9 percent after the bell.

The maker of educational toys said its first-quarter results also benefited from lower inventory levels at the start of the year, and was consequently raising its full-year forecast.

The company now expects to earn 52 to 57 cents per share, up from its prior view for a profit 40 to 45 cents per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 50 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the period is now expected to increases 10 to 13 percent, up from the 6 to 8 percent rise it had forecast in February.

The company's sales shot up 81 percent to $72 million in the first quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $51 million.

It posted a loss of $9.5 million, or 14 cents per share, in the quarter, compared to market expectations for a loss of 26 cents per share.

Shares of the company trading at $9.80 in extended trade, after closing at $8.98 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

