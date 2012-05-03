The sign in front of the headquarters of Lear Corp., an auto parts maker, is seen in Southfield, Michigan February 9, 2007. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Auto parts maker Lear Corp (LEA.N) posted quarterly profit ahead of market expectations, as North American auto sales picked up in 2012, sending its shares up nearly 2 percent in premarket trade.

U.S. auto sales rose 2.3 percent in April as American shoppers looked to replace their aging cars and trucks and the broader U.S. economy showed signs of strength.

Global industry production volumes in North America and Japan were helped by a rise in vehicle production after last year's earthquake and tsunami in Japan, the company said in a statement. It said production in Japan almost doubled.

BMW (BMWG.DE) and Ford Motor Co (F.N), two of the company's largest customers, have seen their U.S. sales rise 14 percent and 5 percent, respectively, so far this year.

Lear -- which makes seat frames, recliner mechanisms, headrests and seat foam -- said sales in North America jumped 15 percent to $1.39 billion.

For the quarter ended March 31, sales at its seating segment, which is also its biggest, rose 3 percent to $2.8 billion.

However, Lear said earnings were partly offset by higher product development costs.

Net income attributable to the shareholders fell to $134.1 million, or $1.32 per share, from $156.0 million, or $1.44 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $3.64 billion.

Analysts had expected Lear to earn $1.22 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares, which have lost nearly a fourth of their value since touching a year-high in July, were up 2 percent at $41.97 in premarket trade on Thursday. They closed at $40.97 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)