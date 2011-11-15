BEIRUT Long-restrained tensions in Lebanon over the uprising in its powerful neighbor Syria have burst into the open after an Arab League vote to suspend Damascus -- even bringing politicians to blows on live television.

Divided over their relationship to Syria, politicians previously trod carefully in statements for or against the Syrian government whose army has been struggling to crush eight months of protests against President Bashar al-Assad.

But Saturday's vote at the Arab League, in which Lebanon was one of only two countries to oppose Syria's suspension, exposed the depths of divisions in a country where many are linked to Syria by religious, political and family ties, but others have bitter memories of three decades of Syrian military presence in Lebanon.

The Lebanese talk show "With Objectivity" was abruptly taken off air on Monday evening when local politicians Mustafa Alloush and Fayez Shukr, seated on-set in business suits, started throwing glasses at one another and raising their chairs -- sending insults and papers flying.

Shukr, from Lebanon's pro-Syrian Baath Party, fumed as Alloush said Assad was "a liar." Shukr and Alloush, from Lebanon's anti-Syria opposition parties, then traded expletives.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati's government, which is backed by Hezbollah and other pro-Syrian parties, angered the opposition and surprised even some cabinet members by choosing to vote against Syria's suspension, rather than abstaining as it has done at United Nations votes on Syria.

"We are seeing an escalation of political tensions. It is a sign Lebanon is split," said Minister of Public Works Ghazi Aridi. "We should have taken a neutral stance ... What we saw on television last night is a direct result of these rising tensions. It's not only unfortunate and embarrassing, it's worrying," he told Reuters.

"NOT MY STYLE"

Lebanon has maintained relative calm despite the bloodshed across its borders. Many Lebanese, haunted by the specter of their 1975-1990 civil war that divided the country along sectarian lines, have been tight-lipped about Syria's conflict, which many also worry could spiral into sectarian war.

Some politicians have posted increasingly heated comments on Twitter, which has grown in appeal as a platform for Lebanese political leaders from President Michel Suleiman to former prime minister and opposition leader Saad al-Hariri.

On Sunday, after Lebanon's vote against Syria's suspension in the Arab League, Hariri posted a string of critiques on the social network.

"They will be judged by the Lebanese and the Arabs and by history for their immoral and subservient abandonment of all national and human dignity," he wrote, adding that the vote put Lebanon on "The side of murder, dictatorship and anti-Arab identity."

Mikati, who has also become a regular Twitter user, even hosting Twitter debates, defended the vote against Syria's suspension.

"Leadership is not just about followership or giving people what they want to hear," he told Twitter followers, arguing the decision to vote was done in the national interest.

The prime minister also said he was informed of the on-air political scuffle on Monday: "Unfortunately, it happens on TV in many democracies ... but, not my style."

