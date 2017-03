BEIRUT Former Lebanese minister Mohammed Shattah was killed in an explosion that targeted his convoy in Beirut on Friday, three security sources told Reuters.

Shattah, a Sunni Muslim, was also an opposition figure and an aide to former prime minister Saad al-Hariri.

Sources at the explosion site said Shattah was on his way to attend a meeting when the explosion occurred.

(Reporting by Samia Nakhoul)