BEIRUT Lebanon's opposition said on Sunday it rejected any dialogue to overcome the political crisis caused by the assassination of an intelligence chief unless the government of Prime Minister Najib Mikati resigns.

"No talks before the government leaves, no dialogue over the blood of our martyrs," former prime minister Fouad al-Siniora told thousands of mourners at the funeral of Wissam al-Hassan.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Janet Lawrence)