BEIRUT Two Lebanese people were wounded on Saturday when the Lebanese army opened fire on a group who were blocking a road to protest at a bomb attack that killed a top Sunni security official, witnesses said.

"The Lebanese army were trying to open the road and started firing their guns," a witness from the village of Bar Elias, in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley region, said.

(Reporting by Afif Diab; Writing by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Alison Williams)