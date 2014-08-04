BEIRUT Five Lebanese Sunni Muslim clerics were wounded when their convoy came under fire on Tuesday as it entered the border town of Arsal, which was attacked by Islamists at the weekend and has seen one of the worst spillover of civil war into Lebanon.

A Sunni cleric in the town told Reuters the clerics were slightly wounded and were treated in a hospital in the town.

"The clerics are now in a hospital in Arsal, their convoy came under fire from an area that is controlled by the army," Mustafa al-Hujairi, a leading Sunni cleric in Arsal, told Reuters.

The clerics were members of Lebanon's Muslim Clerics Association who went to the town to agree on a ceasefire to end two days of fighting between Lebanese army and gunmen in which at least people were killed.

The group was also hoping to secure the release of soldiers and members of the security forces detained by gunmen in the town.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny. Editing by Andre Grenon)