BEIRUT Gunmen in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli killed at least three people when they opened fire on a supporter of the Lebanese Shi'ite militant group Hezbollah outside his house in the early hours of Thursday, security sources said.

They said two men on a motorbike shot dead Hossam al-Mouri in the Zahrieh neighborhood in the largely Sunni city. A member of the security forces and another man at the scene were also killed.

The incident highlights the rising sectarian tensions in Lebanon, which are being stoked by the conflict in neighboring Syria in which more than 100,000 people have been killed.

Many of Lebanon's Muslim Shi'ites support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is fighting a largely Sunni insurgency against his rule.

Both Sunni and Shi'ite Lebanese fighters have participated in the war in Syria. Hezbollah has sent men to fight alongside Assad's forces, angering Sunni Muslims in Lebanon and the region.

At least 24 people were killed and 120 wounded in a powerful car bomb that struck Hezbollah's stronghold in a southern suburb of Beirut last week.

