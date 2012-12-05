Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
FRANKFURT German real estate group LEG is pressing ahead with the preparations for its initial public offering of shares and has mandated Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) as advisors, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The IPO, which could value the company at close to 5 billion euros ($6.54 billion), is planned for the first quarter of next year if markets remain stable, they added.
A so-called intention to float, which is usually issued four weeks ahead of the listing, may be put out in January or February, the people said.
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones, Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner)
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co , Morgan Stanley , and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.