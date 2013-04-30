Costco's same-store sales, profit miss estimates
Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales and profit as big grocery chains competed fiercely to attract customers with lower prices.
Asset manager Legg Mason Inc (LM.N) on Tuesday said its profit fell sharply in its three months ended March 31.
Legg Mason of Baltimore reported net income of $29.2 million, or 23 cents per share, for its fourth fiscal quarter, compared with $76.1 million, or 54 cents per share, for the same period a year before.
Supermarket operator Kroger Co surprised analysts with its first quarterly same-store sales decline in 13 years, as competition intensified in the U.S. grocery industry, sending its shares down as much as 5.6 percent on Thursday.
LONDON London Stock Exchange Group Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday he would "postpone his retirement" if, as widely expected, a 26 billion euro ($27.4 billion) merger with Deutsche Boerse collapses.