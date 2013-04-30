Asset manager Legg Mason Inc (LM.N) on Tuesday said its profit fell sharply in its three months ended March 31.

Legg Mason of Baltimore reported net income of $29.2 million, or 23 cents per share, for its fourth fiscal quarter, compared with $76.1 million, or 54 cents per share, for the same period a year before.

