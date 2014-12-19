UBS cuts bonus pool by 17 percent, CEO makes $13.5 million
ZURICH UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
BOSTON Baltimore asset manager Legg Mason Inc's board has approved additional future share purchases by its top investor, Trian Fund Management, according to company filing on Friday.
Trian may now purchase stock allowing it to own up to 13 percent of Legg Mason, the filing stated, up from Trian's current 11 percent stake, without becoming subject to restrictions under Maryland business rules.
Trian is led by activist investor Nelson Peltz, who resigned from Legg Mason's board at the start of December but had said he expected to remain an engaged investor in the company.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard Chang)
ZURICH UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.