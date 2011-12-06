NEW YORK - Former investment banking powerhouse Lehman Brothers Holdings Corp received court approval on Tuesday to exit bankruptcy early next year.

Once the fourth-largest U.S. investment bank and brokerage, Lehman is now a collection of assets, real estate and investments. This latest court milestone clears the way for the sale of these assets.

Many former Lehman executives have disappeared from the spotlight, while several have landed jobs elsewhere on Wall Street:

* RICHARD "DICK" FULD JR. - The former chief executive and chairman has kept a low profile since he led the 161-year-old firm into bankruptcy, ending his own four-decade career at Lehman. Since 2009, Fuld has worked at Matrix Advisors LLC, a consulting and advisory firm he founded in midtown Manhattan. An assistant on Tuesday said Fuld declined to comment, and referred calls to an attorney. He is no longer registered with New York broker-dealer Legend Securities, a 16-month-long relationship that ended in September, according to Fuld's FINRA records. Fuld is the subject of several pending state and federal regulatory cases, and a raft of private litigation.

* JOE GREGORY - Fuld's long-time lieutenant and Lehman president has surfaced mostly in property sales logs, selling a Bridgehampton, New York, house for $20 million and selling a Park Avenue apartment for $4.4 million. Once an example of Lehman's boom-era excess -- he commuted to New York by helicopter and employed a staff of 30 -- he has also sued Lehman's estate seeking $230 million in deferred compensation.

* ERIN CALLAN - Lehman's glamorous chief financial officer in late 2007 and early 2008 has been labeled as Wall Street's Greta Garbo for her disappearance from the spotlight after she was fired in June 2008. After a brief stint as a Credit Suisse investment banker, she has been spending time in a 6-bedroom house in Long Island's wealthy East Hampton.

* DAVID GOLDFARB - A former chief administrative officer, strategy official who served as a liaison to shareholders, Goldfarb was until recently a consultant to the Lehman estate. Efforts to reach Goldfarb were unsuccessful.

* CHRISTOPHER O'MEARA - O'Meara became Lehman's chief risk officer when he was replaced by Callan, and remains an employee of the Lehman estate, where is he is co-head of a team responsible for unwinding the bank's derivatives holdings.

* HERBERT "BART" MCDADE 3rd - The former Lehman president and chief operating officer took charge of Lehman Brothers in its final weeks after Fuld was pushed aside. McDade launched equities trading and underwriting business River Birch Capital with three Lehman veterans. The firm counts Roger Altman's Evercore Partners as a significant investor.

* THOMAS RUSSO - The former Lehman vice chairman and general counsel is general counsel of financial services company American International Group, which like Lehman played a major role in the global financial crisis. Russo recently penned a book blaming the financial crisis on the U.S. government and over-levered homeowners.

* HUGH "SKIP" MCGEE 3RD - The former global head of Lehman investment banking now serves in the same role at Barclays Capital, the Barclays PLC unit that acquired most of Lehman Brothers operating businesses in September 2008.

* IAN LOWITT - Lowitt took over as CFO from Callan in June until the firm collapsed three months later. He is chief operating officer of Barclays Wealth Americas, another unit of Barclays.

* MICHAEL GELBAND - The former head of capital markets at Lehman, who in 2007 warned his bosses about the excessive risks they were taking, returned in 2008 to try to avert collapse. Later in 2008 he landed at hedge fund firm Millennium Management LLC, where he manages its global fixed income business.

* SCOTT FREIDHEIM - The former Lehman investment bank executive last month took a job to run the European operations of Bahrain's Investcorp Bank after three years at Eddie Lampert's Sears Holdings Corp.

* HARVEY MILLER - Considered one of the world's most prominent bankruptcy attorneys, Miller was Lehman's lead lawyer from the start. The Weil Gotshal & Manges partner, who had previously advised General Motors and Continental Airlines Corp in its first bankruptcy, famously described Lehman as "a melting ice cube." As the Lehman case pressed on, Miller's public profile grew and even included an appearance in "Inside Job," the 2010 documentary chronicling the financial meltdown. The 78-year-old is advising American Airlines in its $30 billion bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Joseph Giannone; Additional reporting by Nick Brown and Caroline Humer)