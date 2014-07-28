MELBOURNE Singapore's City Developments Ltd (CTDM.SI) and Australia's Stockland Group Ltd (SGP.AX) are considering bidding for Leighton Holdings' LEI.AX $7 billion residential and commercial property portfolio, a leading Australian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Bids for the Leighton Properties business, which is expected to fetch up to A$500 million ($470 million), are due on Thursday, the Australian Financial Review said, without citing any sources.

The newspaper quoted Stockland Chief Executive Mark Steinert from a speech last week, where he said Stockland has A$3.3 billion invested in Queensland and it plans to invest at least another A$3 billion over the next five or six years.

City Developments could not be contacted for comment, the newspaper said.

($1 = 1.0635 Australian Dollars)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese)