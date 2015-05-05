Hudson's Bay posts fourth quarter loss; hurt by Saks OFF 5th, Gilt
TORONTO Canadian department store retailer Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.
Online lender LendingClub Corp (LC.N) reported a narrower quarterly loss, driven by higher transaction fees.
The company's net loss narrowed to $6.4 million, or 2 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $7.3 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue more than doubled to $81.2 million.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
BEIJING SAIC Motor Corp Ltd , China's largest automaker, reported on Wednesday a 7.4 percent rise in net profit for 2016, as a tax cut on small-engine cars boosted sales.
SEOUL South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp on Monday said "weaker sales in China" likely dragged down overseas sales in March, when a diplomatic row over a missile system led to a rise in anti-Korean sentiment.