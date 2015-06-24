Lennar Corp (LEN.N), the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a better-than-expected jump in quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices across the United States, especially in the West and Southeast Florida markets.

The company's stock rose as much as 7 percent to a nearly three-month high of $52.38, making it the top percentage gainer on the S&P 500 on Wednesday morning.

Lennar's strong results boosted the entire sector, sending the PHLX Housing Index .HGX up almost 1 percent.

Homebuilders Meritage Homes Corp (MTH.N), KB Home (KBH.N), PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N), D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) and many of the sector's other stocks were trading 1-3 percent higher after Lennar's results.

Lennar's new home orders climbed about 18 percent in the second quarter ended May 31 from a year earlier, and grew at about the same pace as in the first quarter.

Orders grew across the United States, except Houston, led by 34.4 percent growth in the West, which includes California and Nevada, and is Lennar's second-biggest market in terms of revenue.

Orders in the East, its biggest market, rose 19 percent.

Houston orders fell 9 percent. The region accounted for about 10 percent of Lennar's revenue in 2014.

"Our recent channel checks suggest ... recent severe rainfall is delaying land development and construction (in Houston)," UBS analyst Susan Maklari wrote in a note.

Lennar also benefited from accelerating U.S. job growth and higher wages. The U.S. economy created 280,000 jobs in May, the largest gain since December, the Labor Department said earlier this month.

The average sales price of homes delivered rose 8 percent to $348,000 in the quarter, and Lennar Chief Executive Stuart Miller said "the homebuilding market is well positioned for multi-year growth ahead".

Net income attributable to Lennar rose 33 percent to $183 million, or 79 cents per share, for the second quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of a profit of 64 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 31.5 percent to $2.39 billion, beating the average estimate of $2.02 billion.

Up to Tuesday's close, Lennar's stock had risen 9.4 percent this year, compared with a 7 percent rise in the Dow Jones Home Construction Index .DJUSHB.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Simon Jennings)