Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 percent on sale report
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
BEIJING Lenovo Group Ltd's recent string of multi-billion-dollar acquisitions will have a negative impact on the Chinese personal computer maker's performance in the short term, Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing said on Thursday.
In a telephone interview after the company's third-quarter earnings announcement, Yang said that the company will be able to turn around the loss-making Motorola business it bought from Google Inc last month for $2.9 billion within "a couple of quarters".
Lenovo later specified the Motorola profitability turnaround was more likely to take three to five quarters.
The company also acquired IBM Corp's low-end server unit in January for $2.3 billion.
AUSTIN, Texas The newest tool for internationally acclaimed organizing guru Marie Kondo in her global battle against messy rooms is an app.
LONDON A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, citing allegations that Russian hackers tried to influence last year's U.S. presidential election.