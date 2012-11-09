Lenovo's laptop PCs are displayed at an electronic shop in Tokyo September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

HONG KONG Shares of Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK), which is on track to become the world's No.1 PC maker, rose more than 5 percent to hit their highest in nearly three months on Friday, a day after it reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Its shares rose by as much as 5.2 percent to HK$6.92, the highest intraday level since Aug 17.

On Thursday, the company reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly net profit to $162 million, beating the $156.3 million consensus forecast of analysts.

(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)