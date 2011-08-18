HONG KONG Shares of Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK), the world's No.3 PC brand, rose nearly 3 percent on Thursday morning, after its first-quarter net profit nearly doubled, beating market expectations.

Lenovo shares rose to as high as HK$5.05. The main Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 0.14 percent. Before the market opened, Lenovo reported a first-quarter net profit of $108.8 million, beating expectations on acquisitions and growth in key emerging markets such as China.

