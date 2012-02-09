HONG KONG China's Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's No.2 PC maker, plans to sell smart televisions in China and has no immediate plans to ship overseas due to a lack of content, CEO Yang Yuanqing said on Thursday.

"We'll just focus on China for our smart TV sales. We've shipped tablet PCs globally. Our smartphones are currently still sold just in China, though we hope to sell to emerging markets," CEO and chairman Yang Yuanqing told Reuters in an interview.

"We need to look for good content providers and carriers first before we can sell overseas."

Yang's comments came after the Beijing-based, Hong Kong-listed company reported a net profit of $153.46 million for the three months ended December, up 54 percent from $99.65 million a year earlier and outpacing the $130.2 million from a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

