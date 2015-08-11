FRANKFURT German automotive systems and cabling specialist Leoni (LEOGn.DE) is working on a takeover, Chief Executive Dieter Belle said on Tuesday.

"We are investigating the one or other target," Belle told analysts on a call to discuss second-quarter results.

"It needs time and it is not that easy to find the right companies and to pay the right price," Belle said. He said Leoni was looking at a particular company but did not elaborate.

Separately, Belle said Leoni was not feeling the impact of a slowdown in demand in China because the cars for which it supplies systems and cables are still in demand.

"At the end it is the special model mix we supply," Belle said.

