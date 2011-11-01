British actor Eddie Redmayne poses during the premiere of Tom Kalin´s film ''Savage Grace'' in Madrid January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Susana Vera

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - He can seduce Marilyn Monroe, but can he sing?

Eddie Redmayne, the ginger-haired star of "My Week with Marilyn," has nabbed the key role of Marius in the upcoming film version of "Les Miserables," TheWrap has confirmed.

Redmayne joins Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, and Russell Crowe in the big-screen version of the Broadway musical.

Tom Hooper, who picked up an Oscar this year for "The King's Speech," will direct the film from a script by William Nicholson.

Redmayne has had key supporting roles in films such as "The Good Shepherd" and "The Other Boleyn Girl." He also starred in the Starz mini-series "The Pillars of the Earth."

Deadline first reported Redmayne's casting.