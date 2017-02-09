European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
British packaging company RPC Group Plc (RPC.L) said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic packaging and food service products, for up to 511 million pounds ($640 million) to expand outside Europe.
RPC will pay 391 million pounds upfront, while an additional 120 million pounds would be payable after meeting certain EBITDA targets over a two-year period, it said in a statement.
RPC also said it would raise gross proceeds of about 552 million pounds through a 1-for-4 rights issue.
RPC shares rose as much as 3 percent to a more than two-month high, before paring the gains. They were trading down 1.8 percent at 1040 pence at 0847 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.