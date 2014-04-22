Printer maker Lexmark International Inc (LXK.N) reported first-quarter adjusted earnings above analysts' average estimate, helped by higher revenue from its managed print services and software businesses.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 92 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31. Analysts on average expected 87 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Combined revenue from managed print services and perceptive software rose 18 percent to $244 million, excluding acquisition-related adjustments of $3 million.

Lexmark reported total revenue of $877.7 million, beating analysts' average estimate of $855.8 million.

