Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
SEOUL LG Display Co Ltd (034220.KS) expects its 2014 capital investments to decline from 2013 as it plans to cut spending on traditional liquid crystal display technology, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.
Chief Financial Officer Don Kim told a meeting with analysts that the company will aim to focus investment on products that differentiate its offerings from its competitors.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.