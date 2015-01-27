A customer walks in front of LG TV sets which are made with LG Display flat screens, at a store in Seoul January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd (034220.KS) said on Wednesday that its 2014 operating profit rose 16.7 percent from a year earlier, as the company benefited from a pickup in demand for television sets and launch of Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) new iPhones.

The world's biggest liquid crystal display maker reported an operating profit of 1.4 trillion Korean won ($1.30 billion) for 2014, compared with 1.2 trillion won in 2013.

For October-December alone, LG Display booked a profit of 629 billion won, showed Thomson Reuters calculations based on the display panel maker's prior disclosures, compared with a 623 billion won mean estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 36 analysts.

The company will report details on fourth-quarter earnings later on Wednesday.

