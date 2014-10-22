Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
SEOUL South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd (034220.KS) expects market conditions for its panels next year to be largely similar to those of 2014, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.
Ko Kyu-young, the head of LG's market intelligence division, told a conference of analysts that demand for large-sized television panels would continue to grow, with China and the United States being key markets.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.