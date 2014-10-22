SEOUL South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd (034220.KS) expects market conditions for its panels next year to be largely similar to those of 2014, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.

Ko Kyu-young, the head of LG's market intelligence division, told a conference of analysts that demand for large-sized television panels would continue to grow, with China and the United States being key markets.

