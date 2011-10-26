Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
SEOUL South Korea's LG Electronics expects its handset profitability to improve in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, driven by mid- and high-end models such as smartphones running on faster LTE networks, its CFO said on Wednesday.
LG's overall profitability is also expected to rise in the current quarter from the previous quarter, thanks to premium TVs and smartphones, Jung Do-hyun said.
LG's handset business reported losses for a sixth consecutive quarter in the July to September period, with losses more than doubling to 140 billion won ($124 million) from the previous quarter's 55 billion won.
The results were hurt by a shortage of hit models to compete with Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in the booming smartphone market.
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.