SEOUL South Korea's LG Electronics Inc denied a report on Friday it had sought to take over Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd, the world's largest solar cell maker.

The world's third-biggest handset vendor had considered buying Suntech but put the matter on the back burner due to its lackluster earnings and worsening business conditions in the solar industry, online news outlet Money Today said.

"The report is merely groundless," an LG spokesman said.

The report came a day after LG Electronics announced a $945 million stock offering to shore up its loss-making smartphone business, which sent its share price down 14 percent on dilution fears.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Holmes)