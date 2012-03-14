Showgoers walk past a display at the LG Electronics booth during the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

SEOUL Flat screen maker LG Display Co Ltd is supplying touch-screen panels for Apple Inc's new iPad, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Bloomberg reported earlier that Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was the sole supplier for the new iPad, launched last week, after LG and Japan's Sharp Corp failed to meet the U.S. company's quality requirements, quoting an analyst from research firm iSuppli.

"LG is also in a panel supply deal with Samsung for the new iPad," the source said.

The source was not authorized to speak to the media and declined to be identified.

