A customer looks at LG Electronics' TV sets which are made with LG Display flat screens at its store in Seoul January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Shares in South Korean flat-screen maker LG Display Co Ltd (034220.KS) tumbled nearly 5 percent early on Tuesday after major customer Apple Inc (AAPL.O) gave a weaker-than-expected forecast for this quarter.

LG Display, which supplies screens for iPhones and iPads, was trading 4.6 percent lower as of 0730 ET, versus a 0.2 percent decline in the broader market .KS11.

