Actor Liam Hemsworth poses at a party celebrating the opening of a new Louis Vuitton store in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Liam Hemsworth's star has yet to rise, but the 21-year-old actor is continuing to beef up his ever-expanding roster of upcoming lead roles.

His latest is as the main character in the action-heist movie "Empire State," TheWrap has confirmed. The brother of "Thor" star Chris Hemsworth is also starring in "The Hunger Games," "The Expendables 2" and "AWOL," all due this year, and "Timeless," a Phillip Noyce drama due in 2013.

Also in talks for "Empire State" is Dwayne Johnson. If Hemsworth and Johnson pair up for that movie, it could be their second co-billing. Hemsworth is also confirmed to star in Chuck Russell's "Arabian Knights," as Ali Baba. Johnson has been rumored to play Sinbad.

As it's name suggests, "Empire State," produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, is set in New York. But New Orleans is being targeted as a possible shooting location for the "gritty," 1980s-set movie, according to an individual close to the project.

Dates for preproduction and shooting are still being squared away for "Empire State," which is directed by Dito Montiel ("A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints," "Fighting") and written by Adam Mazer ("You Don't Know Jack," "Breach").

The film is due in theaters June 10, 2013.