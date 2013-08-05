HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
MADRID Spanish lender Liberbank (LBK.MC) said on Monday it had mandated Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) to sell 5 percent of technology company Indra S.A. (IDR.MC) by placing shares with institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuild.
Liberbank, formed by the merger of several Spanish savings banks in 2011, said the price for the shares would be decided by market demand. Indra's shares closed at 11.45 euros ($15.16) on Monday.
Nationalized Spanish lender Bankia (BKIA.MC) sold 20 percent of Indra to state holding company SEPI for 337 million euros or 10.20 euros per share on Friday.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.