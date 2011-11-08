18:37 07Nov11 -Obama urges Liberians to go to polls

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama encouraged Liberians to vote in Tuesday's presidential election, saying the vote could help strengthen the country's democracy.

"We encourage all voters of all political preferences to exercise their universal right to participate in the democratic process -- all Liberians should have the ability to exercise this right without fear of violence or intimidation," Obama said in a statement.

On the eve of the election, clashes and sporadic gunfire broke out in Monrovia, killing at least one person after riot police fired tear gas.

Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf faces a run-off against challenger Winston Tubman, who has called for a boycott of the vote, saying there was evidence of fraud in the first round vote on October 11.

But international observers called the October 11 vote mostly free and fair.

Obama said Liberia had taken steps to consolidate its democracy since a civil war ended in 2003.

"Those gains must not be setback by individuals who seek to disrupt the political process," he said. "The international community will hold accountable those who choose to obstruct the democratic process."