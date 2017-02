DAKAR Liberia's presidential election will go ahead next Tuesday as scheduled after incumbent Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf was named joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, the West African country's election body said.

"We are going to go ahead as planned, everything is on course. The Nobel Peace Prize award for the President in no way impacts the running of the election," Nathan Mulbah, public information officer for the National Elections Commission, said by telephone.

(reporting by Mark John; editing by Richard Valdmanis)