Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
LONDON Liberty Global won't change Virgin Media's strategy on network roll-out and content if its deal to buy the British cable group goes through, Liberty's chief executive said on Wednesday.
The $15.75 billion deal was "compelling" for both sets of shareholders, said Mike Fries, Liberty's chief executive in a call with journalists on Wednesday.
He said Liberty would continue to invest in Virgin's broadband network.
Virgin Media CEO Neil Berkett said he would step down after the deal closed.
John Malone's Liberty Global struck a deal late on Tuesday to buy Virgin Media, a move that would put the U.S. billionaire up against old rival Rupert Murdoch. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien)
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
SAO PAULO A unit of Brazil's TRX Holding Investimentos has entered a joint venture to buy and renovate multi-family housing projects in the United States, hoping to profit from the residential rental market in the world's largest economy.