Billionaire John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp LINTA.O reported an 8 percent increase in third-quarter revenue, helped by higher international sales at the company's QVC business.

Liberty Interactive' s sister company Liberty Media Corp reported a 5 percent dip in third-quarter revenue on lower contribution from its asset holding unit, Liberty Capital.

Third-quarter revenue at Liberty Interactive was $2.1 billion.

Malone's Liberty Group of Companies, which owns TV shopping channel QVC and Starz Entertainment alongside numerous equity stakes, has traditionally traded under three or four stocks that track particular assets.

Liberty Media, which was spun off from Liberty Interactive earlier this year, posted third-quarter revenue of $540 million, down from $571 million it reported last year.

Liberty Media's Starz unit, which trades under the tracking stock LSTZA.O, posted third-quarter revenue of $389 million. Revenue at Liberty Capital fell 40 percent to $151 million after it changed the attribution of Starz Media from Liberty Capital to Liberty Starz.

Liberty Interactive shares were trading down more than a percent at $16.33 in morning trade on Nasdaq.

