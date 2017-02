ADDIS ABABA The African Union will hold an emergency meeting on the situation in Libya later on Monday, AU officials said, as rebels appeared to be ending Muammar Gaddafi's 42 years in power after a six-month civil war.

The emergency peace and security council meeting is due to take place at 9:30 a.m. EDT at the African Union's headquarters in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Libyan rebels swept into Tripoli but government tanks and snipers have been putting up scattered, last-ditch resistance in the Libyan capital on Monday.

