ADDIS ABABA The African Union said it would hold an emergency security summit on Libya on Friday, as rebels appeared to be ending Muammar Gaddafi's 42 years in power after a six-month civil war.

The AU earlier held an emergency peace and security council meeting on Libya on Monday at its Addis Ababa headquarters.

"We will not issue a communique today as we have more meetings in the coming days. But we exchanged a lot of information on what is happening in Libya," said AU Commission spokesman Noureddine Mezni.

"On Friday the meeting will be at summit level ... Yes, Heads of State (are invited). We have not received any objections so I think they will come. The issue is very important," he told reporters at the end of Monday's meeting.

Earlier, Libya's ambassador to Ethiopia and the AU confirmed the embassy had raised the flag used by the opposition forces.

"We are celebrating today by raising the flag, which is not the rebel flag, but the flag of Libya," said Ali Abdalla Awidan, who wore the tricolor badge on his lapel.

"We are very happy today - today is a great day for Libya ... Africa is our continent. Africa supported us and we thank them," he told reporters.

"Now it is the time for us to fully support it with all the money we have. We have a lot of money. You've heard of all the billions of dollars in the hands of just two sons (of Gaddafi)."

Awidan briefly attended the beginning of the Monday meeting on Libya, and then said:

"I'm here representing Libya. This is Libya now. The change has happened. I wear this badge because this represents the change that has already happened. Gaddafi will soon be captured and you will see."

Gaddafi's whereabouts were unknown on Monday as loyal remnants of his forces made a last-ditch stand in the capital.

