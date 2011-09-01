LONDON Britain's Royal Air Force flew in crates of freshly printed bank notes worth $227 million to Libya on Wednesday to help its new rulers pay public workers and banks to replenish cash machines.

The cash -- 280 million Libyan dinars -- is part of a consignment of new notes worth about $1.5 billion ordered from British printing company De La Rue Plc by Muammar Gaddafi which was blocked by Britain in March in one of the first moves to pressure the Libyan leader into easing a crackdown on protests.

Now National Transitional Council forces have overthrown Gaddafi, Britain is releasing the cash to ease the country's cash flow problems. The remainder of the money will be delivered "shortly," Foreign Secretary William Hague said in a statement.

"Returning money to the Libyan people is part of our commitment to help the NTC rebuild Libya and help create a country where the legitimate needs and aspirations of the Libyan people can be met," he said.

Libyan one dinar and 50 dinar notes feature a portrait of Gaddafi but it could not be immediately confirmed if the shipment included this design.

The United Nations Sanctions Committee agreed on Tuesday to release the notes following a request from Britain after the NTC took control of much of the country and Gaddafi went into hiding.

The shortage of hard cash has been a problem throughout the conflict, with long lines often forming outside banks as people sought to take out their money. The NTC frequently complained of a lack of liquidity in areas under its control.

