LONDON Diplomats named by Libya's rebel administration, the National Transitional Council (NTC), took over the London embassy previously staffed by appointees of Muammar Gaddafi's government Tuesday, the British Foreign office said.

Britain recognized the NTC as Libya's sole legitimate government in late July and said it would invite a new Libyan diplomatic mission made up of opponents of Gaddafi.

"The National Transitional Council is the sole legitimate governmental authority in Libya. It is therefore right that their representatives are now staffing the Libyan Embassy," Foreign Secretary William Hague said in a statement.

The Times newspaper reported that Gaddafi's government was planning to use anti-squatter laws to try to evict the embassy's new occupants. It said Gaddafi's lawyers were also seeking to challenge Britain's recognition of the opposition and to prevent Britain from using frozen Libyan state assets.

A Foreign Office spokesman said he was not aware of any such legal proceedings against the British government.

The NTC had said families of rebel civil war victims would hoist the red, black and green flag representing the Libyan rebel movement over the embassy in the Belgravia district.

The green Libyan flag of the Gaddafi government flew above the building until this weekend. It has since been removed.

"The reopening of the Embassy symbolizes how far we have come. The Embassy represents the legitimate government of Libya and in line with this, will serve all the Libyan community irrespective of their political allegiances," the new charge d'affaires, Mahmud Nacua, said in a statement.