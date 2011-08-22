Fireworks explode as people gather near the courthouse in Benghazi August 22, 2011 to celebrate the entry of rebel fighters into Tripoli. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

LONDON Britain urged the rebel Libyan National Transitional Council on Monday to maintain order and not pursue reprisals after rebel fighters swept into the heart of the capital Tripoli.

It also called again on Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to step down, after his troops shelled parts of central Tripoli on Monday.

Britain, which has played a leading role in international efforts to oust Gaddafi, wants to avoid a repeat of the chaos and bloodshed that swept Iraq after the overthrow of Saddam Hussein by a U.S.-led invasion in 2003.

Prime Minister David Cameron has cut short a summer break in southwest England and returned to London where he will chair a meeting of the government's security council later on Monday.

"First and foremost, the British government would call on Gaddafi to leave now and spare further bloodshed," foreign office minister Alistair Burt told BBC Radio 4.

Burt said Gaddafi's fate was a matter for the Libyan people, noting that the rebels wanted him arrested and detained rather than allowed to go into exile.

"The most important thing is to make sure that civil order is preserved, that there is food, that there is water, there is power -- all the things that people need to make sure their daily lives go on," Burt told BBC TV in an earlier interview.

"The evidence of what has happened in other cities would suggest that when the National Transitional Council has been in charge instead of the Gaddafi regime things have worked perfectly well, perfectly smoothly," he added.

"(There have been) no major reprisals against those who had previously been supporting the regime and that of course is what we want to see -- stable order in Tripoli as quickly as possible," he added.

The end of Gaddafi's four-decade rule would be a welcome fillip for Cameron's diplomatic policies after a difficult few months domestically in which he has seen his image tarnished by the fall-out from a tabloid phone hacking scandal and riots in English cities.

(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Tim Pearce)