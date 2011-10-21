BEIJING China's Foreign Ministry urged Libya Friday to start the transition to "an inclusive political process" in the wake of the death of Muammar Gaddafi.

"At the moment, Libya's history has turned a new page," said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Jiang Yu in a statement issued on the ministry's website (www.mfa.gov.cn) after Libya's interim government announced Gaddafi's death.

"We hope that the transition to an inclusive political process will start as soon as possible, (so as to) safeguard ethnic unity and national unity, restore social stability as soon as possible and rebuild the economy, so that citizens can lead happy and peaceful lives."

China had a strained relationship with Libya's interim government after Beijing's frosty reaction to NATO-led air strikes and attempts by Chinese firms to sell weapons to Gaddafi, but now says ties with the major oil producer are back to normal.

State news agency Xinhua cautioned in a commentary that the world should not "rush to celebrate" the post-Gaddafi era.

"There are reasons to remain cautious, or at least not too optimistic, about the country's future as no one has any illusions about a quick and easy solution to the tremendous difficulties lying ahead."

The commentary said people should remember Iraq, which "descended into bloody factionalism" after the Iraqi people rejoiced at the death of their former leader Saddam Hussein.

"The hard fact is that the interim government has to manage the high expectations of the Libyan people and face tremendous tasks such as an underlying power struggle," said the commentary.

"What's also fueling the uncertainty about Libya's future is the involvement of foreign powers, which may seek to have a hand in the post-Gaddafi era for their own benefit."

China recognized Libya's National Transitional Council as Libya's "ruling authority" last month, saying the umbrella of rebel groups against Gaddafi's rule had vowed to respect Beijing's economic interests.

Libya's interim council has promised rewards for those who took a leading role in backing the revolt against Gaddafi, raising concern that China could be disadvantaged in the key energy sector.

China did not use its U.N. Security Council veto power in March to block a resolution that authorized the NATO bombing campaign against Gaddafi's forces, but it condemned the expanding strikes and repeatedly urged compromise between his government and the rebels.

China is the world's second-biggest oil consumer and last year obtained 3 percent of its imported crude from Libya.

(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ken Wills and Jonathan Thatcher)